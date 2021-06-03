Barack and Michelle Obama Are Bringing a ‘Civics Remix’ in New Kids Series for Netflix

(L-) Barack Obama and his wife Michelle close the Obama Foundation Summit on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (R-) A still from their upcoming Netflix series, We the People. Image : Scott Olson for Getty Images/Netflix ( Getty Images )

If there’s one couple who’s been absolutely booked and busy since their departure from the White House, it’s the Obamas.



Between various media appearances, books and series, this presidential couple is definitely doing their part in redefining what life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can look like—and their latest Netflix project is no exception.

Per a press release sent to The Root, We the People is set to teach kids all about American civics as well as empower and “educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people.” Spanning across ten animated music videos, the former president and first lady also tapped a handful of creatives and musicians to help bring the sometimes tedious tidbits of U.S. civics from somber to showstopping. Those artists include H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Cordae, Daveed Diggs, Andra Day, poet Amanda Gorman, KYLE, Brandi Carlisle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Rexha and Adam Lambert. The series serves as “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

Created by Chris Nee, We the People is executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and their Higher Ground Banner, as well as Kenya Barris and Nee. Additionally, AFI DOCS will be hosting the world premiere of We the People at a free screening event at this year’s film festival. The screening will take place Thursday, June 24 at 8:00p.m. ET.

If you can’t make it to the festival, no worries! The series will be available for everyone to stream on July 4, (you see what they did there?) only on Netflix. For more info on the AFI Docs screening, be sure to visit their website.