Photo: Matt Slocum (AP Photo)

During a stirring speech delivered to rising college students in Philadelphia yesterday, Michelle Obama embraced the moniker “Forever First Lady,” sending the crowd of 8,000 high school students into thunderous cheers.

Because, duh.

At the 2018 College Signing Day at Temple University (h/t Huffington Post), Obama delivered a message of encouragement to the high schoolers, telling them “I know you have everything it takes to succeed. I know that you are me.”

“And if I can be standing here as your forever first lady,” she said, pausing as the crowd cheered, “then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The signing day event began during the Obama administration as part of the first lady’s Reach Higher program, an initiative that encourages America’s students to achieve a college education.

Obama has been referred to as our Forever FLOTUS across the internets since leaving the White House last year. Now that Obama herself as (light-heartedly) referred to herself as such, it’s official.

Advertisement

Accept no imposters. The only first lady we recognize is our forever-ever one.

You can watch her full remarks below (the first lady quote starts around 8:45):



