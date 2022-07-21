I don’t know about you, but I know exactly what I’ll be doing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. I’m going to be curled up on my couch with a glass of wine and a copy of “THE LIGHT WE CARRY: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” the highly-anticipated literary follow-up by our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama.



She announced the book’s release in a video on her IG page today.



Her first book, “Becoming,” was the deeply personal and inspirational story of Mrs. Obama’s journey from the South Side of Chicago to becoming the first Black First Lady of the United States. Now, in “The Light We Carry,” she uses personal stories and reflections on her life as a mom, wife, friend and First Lady, how she’s managed to keep her cool during challenging times. And these days, we could all probably use a little advice from Mrs.Obama, because sometimes it’s really hard to go high when the rest of the world seems to be going so damn low.

In a beautiful segment from the book’s intro, Obama writes:

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what. We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this, to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry.”

“The Light We Carry” will be published in 14 languages and 27 countries. There will also be an audio edition of the book, read by Mrs. Obama herself.