When he’s not giving medical advice to Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers or UFC President Dana White, podcast host Joe Rogan makes political predictions for 2024. Rogan stated on the Christmas Eve edition of his Joe Rogan Podcast that if Michelle Obama runs for the presidential nomination, she will win against former President Donald Trump.

From Newsweek:



During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Christmas Eve, Rogan said: “I really believe, if Michelle Obama runs, she wins.” “She’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent, articulate people. She could win,” the podcaster said of Obama.

But, Rogan also doled out some “advice” as well.

Rogan said the only thing that would get in the way of a potential victory for the former first lady would be if she “bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America, that are making people scared.” “If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on,” he explained.

The U.S. never had a lockdown. We had a piecemeal shut down in places, but we never did what places like New Zealand, Australia, and Italy did. We went into a Trader Joe’s one-by-one and worked from home more, but that’s about it. Lots of infections and death from COVID-19 would make people scared, but policies to curb spread would keep businesses open and stop the 1,000+ a day death toll we currently face. And note, they wouldn’t be forever. I’m sure if Michelle Obama were a presidential candidate, she would thoroughly articulate that. But, it’s up to us as individuals and communities to decide whether we make small sacrifices now to live in a better tomorrow.

One last parting shot from the podcast jock was a reference to running mates for both Obama and Trump:



Rogan joked that Obama could even team up with Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket for a “double dose of diversity,” adding that Trump and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could also form a “super team” against the Democrat pair. “They have to make a super team. That’s the only way they win,” Rogan said on his show.

Despite this “WWE Dream match” presidential scenario, this is unlikely to happen. There is no way that the egos of Trump and Desantis would be able to co-exist together. Also, former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett told The Hill last year that she would never run for office. So, this will be left for those to dream.