Michaela Coel and BBC Partner for New Series With Potential Ties to I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel attends the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 12, 2018 in London, England. Photo : Gareth Cattermole for BFI ( Getty Images )

Michaela Coel, the creative genius behind hit shows such as Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, will be teaming up with BBC to bring an all-new series to the broadcaster.

Deadline reports that this announcement was made during a virtual event on Tuesday and that the new show could have potential ties to I May Destroy You. The show racked up multiple awards this season including GLAAD, NAACP, Peabody and Film Independent Spirit Awards but failed to be recognized by the Golden Globes and missed last year’s Emmy calendar.

Though details are at a minimum as the series is just getting off the ground, BBC drama controller Piers Wegner insists that however this new story unfolds, it’s ultimately all up to Michaela herself to decide.

“It’s truly in Michaela’s head and it’s not for me to second guess that too much at this point,” Wegner explained. “It’s at relatively early stages, but I wanted to let the fans of I May Destroy You know that there is a new show coming along,”

“What relationship that show will have with the original series, [is for Michaela to decide]. There’s a relationship between Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You. There’s a through line to her thinking. I suspect there may be elements [of I May Destroy You] but it’s really too early to say anything specific.” Womp.

I guess we’ll just have to sit back and rewatch I May Destroy You until more details are released. And since HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys made it clear to Deadline that he doesn’t expect a season two, we may as well get to re-bingeing both seasons of Chewing Gum again (if you haven’t already.) Great things like this take time, so let’s give Michaela and the rest of her team that much.

Whenever you’re ready Michaela, we’ll be here!