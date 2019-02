Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The day of reckoning has come. Michael Cohen, the presidentā€™s former fixer, former attorney, the Spliff Star to the presidentā€™s Busta Rhymes, the Ty-Ty to the presidentā€™s Jay Z, the Gayle to his Oprah is testifying before the House Oversight Committee and itā€™s about to be lit.

The Root senior editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr. and news editorĀ Monique Judge are watching the whole damn thing because we donā€™t watch the NFL and we are nerds, so this is our Super Bowl.