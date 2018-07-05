Photo: Yana Paskova (Getty Images)

The love affair between President Trump and his longtime lawyer and personal fixer Michael Cohen is over and it’s social-media official now that dirtbag Cohen has scrubbed all mention of his longtime lover client.



According to HuffPost, Cohen—the man who once boasted that he would take a bullet for the president—has removed all mention of the president, prompting more speculation that Cohen is ready to flip like a white child on a backyard trampoline. Of course, the relationship between Cohen and Trump went sour after the FBI ran all up in the lawyer’s cribs and took all the documents.

All. Of. Them.

Trump reportedly has distanced himself from Cohen, and Cohen is big mad that the president isn’t paying any of his legal fees. HuffPost notes that Cohen’s Twitter and LinkedIn profiles used to list him as the “personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” Now, Cohen just has photos of himself wearing FashionNova clothing looking contemplative and unbothered with Drake lyrics as captions, noting that he has moved on.

Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

All of a sudden you say you don’t want me no more All of a sudden you say that I closed the door

Fine, Cohen doesn’t have IG photos of himself holding a small puppy and looking at the sunset from his apartment window, but he did clear the president off his social-media sites.

HuffPost note that this was Cohen’s Twitter account on June 26:

Here’s what Cohen’s Twitter account looks like as of July 5:

This, too, could be a sign that Cohen is ready to flip like white man in an advanced parkour class or this could be another flare to the president that he needs to pay Cohen’s legal fees if he doesn’t want to be exposed.

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, the president’s former fixer made it clear where his loyalties lie.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen said. “I put family and country first.”

So now, I guess we have to wait until Cohen releases a drunk IG story in which he tells it all.