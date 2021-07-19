Michael B. Jordan Reflects on Working With Lauren London for Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan is opening up about his time working with his Without Remorse costar Lauren London.



Per Page Six, during an interview on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast, Jordan reflected on London’s “transparency” in regards to her grieving process and attributed her openness to how well he was able to really dive into his character as widower and Navy Seal John Kelley.

“I think it was very emotional. I think we wanted to be aware and sensitive with that and how we shot some of those scenes. But also her sharing her experience with me and having pretty lengthy conversations about grief and suffering and what that looks and feels like really helped me get to a certain place as a character.”

He later added, “She was really transparent about [grief], and I was extremely grateful for that. She’s very talented and has so much to give. Wanting this to be a little therapeutic note for her as an artist is sometimes our space to vent and express ourselves in a certain type of way, and she felt like it was time for her to do that. So, I just kind of lined up where she was in her life and this project.”

Back in May, London echoed similar sentiments during an interview with the LA Times. Explaining why she felt ready and willing to take on the role as John Kelley’s wife, London shared: “I really related with [him], his character, his pain and his sadness. I was like, ‘Wow, here I am in the depths of my grief and there’s a project that I can actually give something to. Maybe I can give him insight on what that really feels like.’”

Without Remorse marked the first feature role for London since the death of her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle back in March 2020. The Victory Lap rapper has received a handful of awards and recognitions since then and now, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be granting him a posthumous star on the iconic attraction. Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom will be recognized along with a handful of cultural contemporaries including Jordan, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson, Kenan Thompson, Byron Allen, Holly Robinson-Peete, Terry Crews and Michael Strahan.