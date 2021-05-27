‘I Had to Go So Deep Within Myself:’ Lauren London Talks Without Remorse and the Importance of Prioritizing Her Spiritual Journey

Lauren London attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Phillip Faraone for Roc Nation ( Getty Images )

It’s an undeniable fact that the last year and a half has been a time filled with tremendous loss on multiple fronts.

However, for Lauren London, a wife and mother who has had to deal with the loss of her partner, Nipsey Hussle, since 2019, this time has also been an opportunity to gain more clarity on her spiritual journey and her life’s purpose moving forward. In a recent interview with the LA Times, London shed some light into how she’s been navigating her healing process and her intentionality behind picking the right roles and projects. Explaining to Darian Symoné Harvin, Lauren touched on why she said yes to starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in the recent Amazon Prime action drama, Without Remorse, where she noted:

“I really related with [him], his character, his pain and his sadness. I was like, ‘Wow, here I am in the depths of my grief and there’s a project that I can actually give something to. Maybe I can give him insight on what that really feels like.’”

And what does doing life in the aftermath of losing someone so significant really feel like? A myriad of things, naturally. But for Lauren, those feelings eventually translated into a series of questions that led her into a deeper understanding of who she is and what exactly she wanted out of life: peace and truth.

“I felt that material-wise, I had kind of just lost everything. I lost what I would say is the love of my life. So I had to go so deep within myself. I was so in a dark space and it was just like, ‘What is this? Who am I? God, please show me.’ When you’re facing God face-on, you’re asking real questions and you want real answers. It wasn’t for play. I really wanted to know what was going on. So, I think it just has expanded because of my quest for peace.”

She later added:

“I always say I’m a seeker of truth. I always say that. Because I want to know the truth. I want to know what it really is, and I think that also has been what has helped me in my spiritual practice too. It’s a tenacity for God. I would say the desire to want to know the truth, even when the truth isn’t good. I still want to know the truth. I don’t want a sugar-coated version of that. 100 percent. That’s where the love is. Once you find out what the real truth is, it’s not that harsh. Truth is actually really loving. It’s our fear of the truth that makes it hard, but the truth is always loving and welcoming. It is our anxiety of what we think the truth is that makes us think the truth is scary. But the truth is the most loving. It’s a loving virtue.”

To read the full interview with Lauren London, head on over to latimes.com.