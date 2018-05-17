Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Would you watch a television show that featured Michael Avenatti—the attorney who is suing Donald Trump on behalf of adult-film actress Stormy Daniels—going up against former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci?

Both men have been popping up on television a lot lately—Avenatti speaking against Trump, and Scaramucci standing up for him, despite having been fired after serving less than two weeks in the administration. According to the New York Times, television agent Jay Sures thinks that putting the two men together would be a recipe for good TV, so he’s pitched the idea to both CNN and MSNBC.

While CNN, MSNBC and Scaramucci declined to give the Times a comment on the proposed show, Avenatti said: “I have no interest in television right now. I enjoy my law practice and look forward to prevailing on behalf of my client Stormy Daniels.”

The Times notes that Avenatti did not respond to a question about why Sures would be pitching the idea of a television show involving him.

Both Avenatti and Scaramucci attended a party Sures had last month during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Avenatti has been all over cable news lately, doing everything in his power to make Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen look like bumbling idiots.

On the other side is Scaramucci, who is a very vocal supporter of Trump on television. Although he was fired soon into his tenure at the White House, his faith in and loyalty to the president appears unwavering. According to the Times, he is currently working on a book to be titled The Blue Collar President: How Trump Is Reinventing the Aspirational Working Class.

Having the two men going up against each other on all topics related to Trump could make for interesting television. At the very least, we would get two over-the-top personalities trying to outtalk each other for 30 minutes to an hour.

Advertisement

I’m taking rumors, conjecture, speculation and guesses in the comments.

What should the show be called?