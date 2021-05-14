Mic Drop: Get on the Floor or Get in Your Bag

Leon Bridges – “Motorbike” Screenshot : YouTube

Congratulations! You’ve made it through another week and are headed into a weekend that—at least in New York—will be what one calls “in the streets” weather. You know, where you’re out and about and drinking by 11 am. A summertime warm-up, if you will. But what will you listen to, you ask? Well, you’re in luck, since artists dropped banger-on-banger-on-banger on us this weekend—even if some of them sound like they were made to chill.

But who doesn’t need a chill track or two to keep things balanced? Emerging R&B superstar Diamond White delivers a “slow and mellow” R&B track that mixes spacey and ambient noise with crystal clear vocals. Another set of clear and “holy shit” vocals this week comes from Pricie on her track “Friendzone” featuring Genesis Owusu. On the flip side, Jelani Aryeh gives us what I believe is the epitome of summer songs—an upbeat, indie pop/rock track that has you in your bag and on the dance floor.

It is May 14, the date of the infamous and long-awaited drop of J. Cole’s latest album. Everyone had a lot of feelings about the release with questions of what it would sound like, who it would feature, and if it would feature anyone…but to quote Senior Editor of VSB, Panama Jackson:

I have no idea if this new album will have features, but I predict and hope it doesn’t. Why? Because if it doesn’t, it will go platinum. Why do I predict this? Because all of J. Cole’s albums with (or without) features, go platinum. But mostly because I hope that J. Cole cares as much as the internet does about ensuring that one of the absurd reasons that his fans think he’s the GOAT (or at least one of them), is that when Cole drops a featureless album that goes platinum, his fans can all proclaim—both jokingly and seriously—that Cole went platinum with no features.

It doesn’t have any features, so place your bets on whether or not it goes platinum.

While you’re deciding whether or not to put money down on J. Cole’s impending platinum/double platinum status... check out some of the other tracks released this week.