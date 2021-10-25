Well, what do you know? Turns out that racist members of Congress helped racist followers of Trump plan the racist attack on Congress because the snowflakes couldn’t stand the fact that their guy lost.



According to a scathing exclusive in Rolling Stone, protest organizers reportedly had “ dozens” of planning meetings with members of Congress and White House staff.



And, get this: Two people who helped plan the rally right before the failed coup have started snitching to the House Jan. 6 committee and have reportedly noted that “multiple members of Congress were intimately involved in planning both [former President Donald] Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent,” Rolling Stone reported Sunday.



From Rolling Stone:



The two sources, both of whom have been granted anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, describe participating in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of that day when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as his election loss to President Joe Biden was being certified. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.” For the sake of clarity, we will refer to one of the sources as a rally organizer and the other as a planner. Rolling Stone has confirmed that both sources were involved in organizing the main event aimed at objecting to the electoral certification, which took place at the White House Ellipse on Jan. 6. Trump spoke at that rally and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol. Some members of the audience at the Ellipse began walking the mile and a half to the Capitol as Trump gave his speech. The barricades were stormed minutes before the former president concluded his remarks. These two sources also helped plan a series of demonstrations that took place in multiple states around the country in the weeks between the election and the storming of the Capitol. According to these sources, multiple people associated with the March for Trump and Stop the Steal events that took place during this period communicated with members of Congress throughout this process. Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas). “We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” says the organizer.

The plan was for Trump and friends to present evidence that the election was stolen from him and therefore object to certifying Biden’s victory.



But why is all of this coming out now?



Also from Rolling Stone:



“The reason I’m talking to the committee and the reason it’s so important is that — despite Republicans refusing to participate … this commission’s all we got as far as being able to uncover the truth about what happened at the Capitol that day,” the organizer says. “It’s clear that a lot of bad actors set out to cause chaos. … They made us all look like shit.” And Trump, they admit, was one of those bad actors. A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment. “The breaking point for me [on Jan. 6 was when] Trump starts talking about walking to the Capitol,” the organizer says. “I was like. ‘Let’s get the fuck out of here.’ ” “I do kind of feel abandoned by Trump,” says the planner. “I’m actually pretty pissed about it and I’m pissed at him.” The organizer offers an even more succinct assessment when asked what they would say to Trump. “What the fuck?” the organizer says.

What the fuck, indeed. Do you hear that noise? It’s the sound of snowflakes crying because some people are about to lose their jobs. Sike, we know there will be no fallout because this wasn’t a BLM rally and none of the congress members were Black.



Tell me I’m lying.





