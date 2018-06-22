Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

I find it rich that President Donald Trump’s mighty band of ravenous deplorables, aka Trump supporters, love to push this “Speak English” doctrine to those from other countries who communicate in their native tongues. Remember the asshat lawyer who went full MAGA at a New York City lunch spot because two workers were speaking Spanish?



Yet those voters don’t seem to have the same contempt for Melania Trump’s inability to speak the King’s English enough to understand that her “Be Best” initiative is grammatically dumb AF.

On Thursday, wearing arguably the most insensitive piece of clothing in her wardrobe—unless she owns a “Fuck migrant children” band T-shirt—the first lady made the trek to Texas for a photo op at a children’s detainment center, where she wished the children who’ve been separated from their loved ones “Good luck.”

According to HuffPost, “The majority of the 55 children staying at the New Hope Children’s Center facility in McAllen, Texas, were unaccompanied when they crossed the border, according to a pool report; six had been separated from their parents. They were mostly Guatemalan, ranging in age from 12 to 17.”

Advertisement

White House pool reports viewed by HuffPost noted that the first lady removed her passive-aggressive jacket that read, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” and changed into a neutral outfit by the time she landed.

HuffPost notes that during her visit, Melania Trump spoke in English and in her native tongue through an interpreter. She reportedly asked the children where they were from and asked an employee how long children typically stay in the facility. When she was told that the average time is between 42 to 45 days, she responded, “That’s great.”

“Be kind and nice to other, OK?” she told kids in one classroom, HuffPost. “Nice to meet you.”

Advertisement

The kids reportedly wished the first lady good luck with her marriage and the Russia investigation. Fine, they didn’t do that, as the kids were kind and cordial and better than most of us would’ve been.

The first lady’s visit was a complete waste of time and served as merely a moment for the Trump administration to attempt to drum up decent press while being rightfully bashed for the draconian practice of ripping migrant children away from their families. Never forget that Melaina wouldn’t even come to the White House because she didn’t want to upset her son’s routine during the middle of his school year, but young children being away from their parents for 45 days gets a “that’s great.” This administration is hopeless and destitute if the moral compass of the White House, aka Ofdonald, is really just a passive-aggressive B-grade model who married up and used that position to hawk morality like Instagram models hustle flat-tummy tea.

Be best, indeed.