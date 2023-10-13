Megan Thee Stallion Ushers in 'Hottie-Ween' with Sexy, Scary New Music Teaser

Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in “Hottie-Ween” for her followers and previewing some some new music to go along with it.

In a series of posts to her Instagram on Thursday, Megan teased what she called “Act One” to her fans, which was accompanied by an image of a red snake eating its own tale. In the rest of the collage of pictures, you can see bits and pieces of some upcoming imagery where she sports snake-like fangs, actual snakes, and jewelry. But arguably the best image of all was the one she posted on her Instagram story which showed off her jealousy-inducing, slim body-ody-0dy.

In an Instagram Live session later, that same day, Megan also revealed that she was releasing this new phase of music independently as she’s no longer repped by a label.

“Hotties! The real hotties, not the notties. Kinda them, too. This part of my album is definitely very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because we’re trying to get off…Y’all know. Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now,” she said. “And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherfucking Hot Girl Productions! The next shit y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one. Because we really doing our big one and I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my Mama. ”

She went on to say that it’s going to continue to be just her until she signs to a label but she’s not pressed to do so because she just wants to do it on her own for a change.

“So Hotties, do your big one. Because it’s just us,” she concluded.

You heard thee Hot Girl Coach! It may be the end of the year but we’re all going to end it with a bang! Hotties unite, let’s get to it!