Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Return to Social Media, Announces New Single Dropping This Friday

Calling all hotties!

The HGCIC (that’s Hot Girl Coach in Charge if you didn’t clock it) has finally made her return to social media after a month long break.

Billboard reports that on Sunday night, the Good News artist announced her grand reappearance, posting a sci-fi video clip to Instagram of her in a sci-fi-looking chamber calculating her body, mental health, bars, and knees capacity (if you know, you know).

“I’M BACK HOTTIES, ADDRESS ME AS MS SNOW,” Megan captioned in her post, referencing her rapper alter ego Tina Snow.

And if you thought that was something to shout home about, the “Body” rapper also dropped a flyer for a brand new single, “Thot Shit” slated to drop this Friday. (Just in time for Hot Girl Summer, okurrrt)

In late April, Megan shocked all the hotties and hotties-in-training when she revealed she’d be taking a step back from the music for a while. Posting a video online in similar sci-fi fashion, the message onscreen read:

Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle <Meg> has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ....In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!

And what exactly did she do during this “recharging” period? “Getting my mind right, writing, working, Pardi” she explained in a tweet. (The latter referencing her boyfriend rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. I know that’s right!)

I guess it’s pretty safe to say Megan got what she needed during her hiatus and is now ready to give our ears and knees yet another run for our money. If you need me, I’ll be in somebody’s gym squatting in preparation for Friday’s drop.

“Thot Shit” is available to pre-save now.