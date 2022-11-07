Though Megan Thee Stallion unfortunately found herself at the center of some seemingly shady lyrics on Drake’s song “Circo Loco” off his recently released joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, last week, it looks like she’ll be fanning herself with some cash thanks to a hidden writing credit on the album.

You see, according to Complex, keen-eyed fans spotted Thee Stallion’s legal name (Megan Pete) on the writing credit for the song “Rich Flex.” While she herself isn’t featured on the song, in 21 Savage’s verse, there’s an interpolation of her hit song “Savage,”—which means she’ll cashing in on the success of this album despite those aforementioned lyrics from Drake.

As previously reported by The Root, on Friday, Drake appeared to cast doubt on the Thee Stallion’s infamous 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. His words exactly? “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.” In the same track, he would later go on to reference a woman recently graduating college and spit some word play about appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which only provided more fodder for die-hard Hotties (that’s the name for Megan’s fans, if you didn’t know) to think that those lyrics were aimed at Thee Hot Girl Coach considering she’s a recent college graduate and co-hosted The Tonight Show back in August.

Advertisement

While Drizzy has yet to clarify whether or not he intentionally meant to throw shots (no pun intended) at the “Her” rapper, Megan herself has since responded in a series of tweets, writing in one: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

As a The Root’s resident Drake stan, I have to say: I am VERY, VERY, VERY disappointed in what Drizzy did. So much so that I’ve decided to retire my title and will now be just a regular, degular run-of-the-mill Drake fan. I may love all the songs and memories tied to Drake from over the years, but my love and support for Black women runs deeper and stronger.