Another day, another musician fighting off a lawsuit. (W ow, being rich and famous must be exhausting at times.) The latest artists who’ve found themselves at the center of a new lawsuit are none other than Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean.

Per HipHopDX, the two artists are being sued for copyright infringement over their 2020 hit “Go Crazy,” which appeared on Megan’s debut studio album, Good News, that same year. Universal Music and Megan’s label 1501 Certified Entertainment are also listed in the suit, but in an interesting twist, rapper 2 Chainz—who is also featured on the song— is not.

According to Detroit music producers Duawn Payne (Go Hard Major) and Harrell James (H-Matic), they allege that the two rappers “ripped off” their 2012 hit song “Krazy, ” which they said was passed out via CDs all across the Detroit area and in the “parking lot of hip-hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by Big Sean” before eventually uploading it to ReverbNation. They claim that the two songs share a similar title and a “strikingly similar chorus and identical timing and melodic sequence.”

Advertisement

Payne and James also sent forth a cease and desist letter to both Megan and Big Sean, citing their “willful and reckless disregard” of their copyrights and are seeking unspecified damages.

Now look, I’m not saying there’s absolutely no merit to this suit. But what I am saying is that in the year or our Lord, 2022, you have GOT to have a premise that comes a lot harder than selling CDs in club parking lots.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

This OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for stunning images, incredible depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

In 2012, Soundcloud, MySpace, Facebook, and Spotify were all out and growing platforms. I could see if they said they put it on there, it went viral randomly, and then this happened. Trying to pin it on the fact that Big Sean, who hails from Detroit, must have heard it that way and jipped them is... interesting.

Of course, I’m not the one tasked to play judge or jury in this instance, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the courts say about this case if or when it comes to that.