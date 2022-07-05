Congratulations are in order for rapper Big Sean and his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko, as the two are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The rumors of their brand new bundle of joy began swirling over the last few weeks, but neither music star had come out to confirm it—until now. Taking to his Instagram stories over the weekend, Big Sean finally put all the talk to rest and expressed his excitement over becoming a father for the first time.

“Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you,” he wrote in one story post according to Complex. He later added, “Can’t wait to be a Dad.”

A rep for Aiko also confirmed the news to People over the weekend, saying that “The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter.”

The “Sativa” singer is already a mother to 13-year-old Namiko Love, with whom she shares with singer O’Ryan. Speaking on how much her daughter means to her, Aiko explained to Vice Autobigraphies:” ‘In 2008, I got pregnant with my daughter. She made me feel fearless. I never doubted that something good would come from it. If anything, it was inspiring and it just gave me this extra, extra drive.”

Aside from their relationship, the two have worked together musically on multiple occasions over the years, some of those projects and songs include 2012’s Detroit (“I’m Gonna Be”), 2013’s Hall of Fame (“Beware”), 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise (“I Know”), 2017’s I Decided (“Same Time Pt. 1”), and 2020’s Detroit 2 (“Body Language”) and the 2016 album Twenty88.

Congratulations to the happy couple! The Root sends nothing but peaceful and healthy vibes to their new baby.