We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to leave her mark in the entertainment industry and beyond by doing what she does best: Real Hot Girl Money-Maker Shit!

On Monday, she was revealed as the cover star for this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 issue. Not only did she rake in $13 million this year alone, from a mix of “royalties, ticket sales, endorsements and merch,” according to Forbes, but she also made history by becoming the first Black woman to grace the cover for the coveted list.

“Real hot girl shit,” Megan captioned in part in a post to her official Instagram. “See you soon hotties. Love y’all.”

Advertisement

In her interview, she discussed her drive and ambition toward success, explaining: “ I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something...When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

Megan arguably hasn’t had the time to sit with all the tours, events, musical appearances, etc. she’s done over the last year. And just when you thought things should be winding down for the “WAP” rapper, it looks like the assault case between she and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is starting to ramp up.

Per CBS News, a jury trial selection began on Monday. Up until this point, Tory has been on electronic monitoring and house arrest until his day in court comes. The case centers around whether or not Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot back in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, the trial is set to begin sometime between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.