Patrick Moster, the German Cycling Federation’s sporting director, has been unceremoniously dismissed from the Tokyo Olympics after a microphone caught him being a fucking racist-ass racist during Wednesday’s men’s time trial.

The Hill and NPR report that instead of delivering some tough love and thug motivation to German cyclist Nikias Arndt, who was trailing behind Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Azzedine Lagab of Algeria, he instead opted to spew “Get the camel drivers!” multiple times because when you’re a piece of shit human being, this type of behavior is typically par for the course.

In response to Moster’s spot-on Donald Trump impression, Alfons Hörmann, president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, blasted Moster for “violating the Olympic values” and declared that “fair play, respect, and tolerance are non-negotiable.”

Moster also offered his own tepid apology and attributed his latent racism to making a poor impulsive decision.

“In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate,” he said. “I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn’t want to offend anyone.”

No thanks!

Team Germany, who would much rather focus on winning gold medals than entertaining racists, was having none of it and announced on Thursday that Moster’s services at the Olympics would no longer be required.

In his own statement, Arndt distanced himself from his coach and described Moster’s words as “not acceptable.”

“The Olympics and cycling stand for tolerance, respect, and fairness,” Arndt said. “I represent these values ​​100% and take my hat off to all the great athletes who have come from all over the world here in Tokyo.”

Good riddance to Patrick Moster and may he forever be deprived of the unspeakable joy that Silk Sonic’s forthcoming album will bestow upon the rest of us.