If you don’t know anything about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (and I don’t blame you), just know this: She’s batshit crazy. And that’s not me doing the writer thing where I conflate the missteps of an elected official to make them seem worse than they actually are. Marjorie Taylor Greene is certifiably seven crayons short of an eight-box set.



She is a card carrying pusher of crazy conspiracy theories, including the belief that “a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media.” Oh, and don’t forget that all of this is being run inside of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop. She believes that there is a thing called the “deep state” and it was and is always out to get Donald Trump. She believes that most Black Lives Matter protests are violent and election fraud helped Joe Biden defeat Trump in the presidential election.



And those are probably the most tame MTG exploits that I can mention.



Here’s a video of her stalking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, which shows you everything you need to know:

Oh, and then there is this:

Marcus Flowers has entered the chat.



Flowers, a U.S. Army combat veteran is looking to unseat the Qanon kook, and if cash is any indicator, he’s got a good chance.



According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flowers has already raised more than $1.3 million from July to September, because folks are tired of that gun-wielding wack job.



“He’ll end the quarter with more than $1 million in cash on hand and a donor list that boasts more than 162,000 contributions from at least 110,000 unique donors in all 50 U.S. states,” AJC reports.



Flowers plans to use a portion of the cash raised for “big expansion of our in-district paid staff and our in-district volunteer team” in his longshot attempt to send MTG packing.



AJC notes that while Greene is clearly spouting the kind of rhetoric that appeals to grown men who use Twitch, “she’s also a fundraising powerhouse who benefits from her fire-breathing style.” She’s already raked in some $4.7 million overall and reported roughly $2.8 million in the bank in July.



From AJC:



And the freshman congresswoman is beloved on the far Right and among Donald Trump supporters. She appeared on stage with Trump at his most recent rally in Perry, Ga. and spent much of the summer and fall traveling across the country with Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz pushing disproven election conspiracies and asking audiences, “Who is your president? Donald Trump!”

While holding Trump’s golf clubs firmly puts Greene as the frontrunner with men who buy tiny pickup trucks and then put really humongous wheels on them, Flowers is busy doing the lord’s work to bring dignity back to Congress. He’s already received endorsements from former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland and ex-Ambassador Andrew Young, along with support from VoteVets and other national groups.

But who are we kidding? The road to unseat a white woman who loves big guns in a Southern state is going to prove nearly impossible; and we are talking about deep red, gun-loving, Northwestern Georgia. I mean Trump won 73 percent of the vote there in 2020, so there is that.



But crazier things have happened: Kemba Walker once carried the UConn Huskies on an 11-game run to win the NCAA National Championship. The Atlanta Falcons’ were up 28-3 against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI and we know how that turned out. And a Black woman once turned Georgia blue.



We are rooting for you, Flowers!





