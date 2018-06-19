As long as there has been freedom for black people post-slavery, there has been a criminal-justice system that has been committed to caging them again. From the convict-lease system, even slave catchers before the emancipation, there’s always been a system designed to watch black bodies, to catch black bodies, to exploit black bodies by incarcerating black bodies. —Marc Lamont Hill

We caught up with Marc Lamont Hill, Freeway and other Philly natives during Meek Mill’s hearing Monday, to chat about the importance of supporting not only Meek, but all black men and women who are caught up in the criminal-justice system. Watch above.

