McDonald's Wants That Smoke With Popeyes, Testing New Chicken Sandwich in Tennessee, Houston

As if they haven’t done enough irreparable harm to our taste buds, it appears that the latest contestant in the ongoing Chicken Wars is none other than McDonald’s.

With fast-food chicken generating over $43 billion in revenue this decade and Popeyes unleashing a cultural phenomenon with #TheChickening, it was only a matter of time before McDonald’s realized that their menu was in dire need of a Jenny Jones makeover.

CNN reports that the popular fast-food chain is currently testing out its revamped chicken sandwich in Houston and Knoxville, Tenn., through Jan. 26. And word on the street is they are testing out both a plain one that comes on a buttered bun with pickles only, as well as a deluxe version that is dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and an infinite supply of hope on a potato roll.

McDonald’s hasn’t exactly had resounding success with its previous attempts at chicken sandwich world domination. Its dearly departed McSpicy was McAwful and world-renown only for indigestion. But if this new sandwich is a home run, McDonald’s will be better positioned to compete with the likes of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes and it will re-energize a company that’s seemingly getting by on brand recognition alone.



As for what we can expect in the future, a spokesperson told CNN on Monday, “Everyone else should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”



Let’s just hope their social media team is on point beforehand.