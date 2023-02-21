Montgomery Mayor Doesn't Give a Sh*t About Black Voters, According to Leaked Audio

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Monday night in response to a leaked phone call published in a YouTube video titled “Montgomery AL’s First Black Mayor Doesn’t Care About Black Votes.” Reed was heard saying he doesn’t “f–king have to damn get the Black vote,” as long as he’s got up to 45 percent of the white vote, per AL.com.



The conversation occurred after Reed was elected as the city’s first Black mayor, per the Montgomery Advertiser. He appears to diss Black voters saying their votes don’t matter, says he doesn’t give a damn about the Maxwell Air Force Base and that descendants of Confederate soldiers aren’t going to invest in the city - all in between a mouthful of unnecessary and poorly placed cuss words.



Read an excerpt from the call via AL.com:

“I can come smile. I don’t f——— got to do no goddamn work. I don’t have to do no work systemically and I’m gonna be fine. And guess what? I will always get 38 to 45 percent of the white vote. If I get 30 to 45 percent of the white vote, I don’t f——— have to damn get the Black vote I got this past election and I’ll f——— win,” the mayor allegedly says. “You got [a] Black city? That’s great. You can have all Black everything, that’s great. You can have all Black everything, and guess what? You won’t have green nothing if the white money thinks that you aren’t looking after their s—- they will take their s—- to Prattville, they will take their s—- to Pike Road and you won’t have s—-,” Reed allegedly says.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what the point of the conversation was but according to Reed, the audio clippings are heavily edited and out of context. He said in a statement he was talking with a community member about the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. What does that have to do with all the Black-votes-don’t-matter rhetoric? No idea.

“There is an audio clip that features me speaking privately with a member of the Montgomery community. This clip has been heavily edited and features carefully selected sound bites of my voice. The conversation was recorded without my knowledge or consent by this community member almost three years ago,” his statement reads. “During this meeting, it became abundantly clear to me that this individual sought personal financial gain during a time of crisis in our city, state, and country. You have my word that no one in my administration will ever give in to a shakedown or extortion.”

But here’s the tea: local youth nonprofit founder Charles Lee said via Facebook live he was part of the conversation that was leaked, per The Advertiser. It’s unclear whether he was the community member selfishly seeking financial gain amidst the city’s distress but... he’s the only one who placed himself in the conversation. This is the same man who faked being shot (with a t-shirt covered in ketchup) on Facebook live two years ago to try and gather more mentors to his organization.

After the LA City Council scandal, one would think politicians would be a little less spicy on their phone calls given the chance they could be recorded and exposed. If this is indeed an extortion attempt, they got some good ammo.

Advertisement

Reed said at the end of his statement he will address the recording with the media tomorrow.