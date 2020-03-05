Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of the Presidential Race

Photo : JIM WATSON ( Getty Images )

Sometimes the right decision is still the tough decision.



With little to go on except the hope that one of the preeminent Democratic nominees is caught in a urine-soaked Russian bed or a has a secret lover whose decided to tell all, Elizabeth Warren, the woman with all the plans, has decided to end her run for the White House.

The Massachusetts senator, who was once considered a front-runner, laid her campaign to rest on Thursday after a disappointing Super Tuesday, which pretty much confirmed what we’ve all suspected; the next president of the United States will be a wealthy white man.

Warren was honestly too good for this race; a former teacher with a pipe dream of cleaning up corruption in Washington, D.C., when Washington, much like a self-eating snake, is designed to be that way.

In truth, despite several stellar performances during debates, including single-handily ending evil billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s campaign, Warren had dismal showing in primaries leading up to Super Tuesday. In Iowa, she placed third; in the New Hampshire and Nevada caucuses, she placed fourth; and in South Carolina, she wasn’t even on the board, having dropped to fifth.

The New York Times was the first to report that Warren planned to exit the race, noting that the favorite of many people who wanted to get out of the crushing pressure of student loan debt, informed her staff of her decision Thursday.

From CN N:

Despite the mounting setbacks, Warren’s campaign was as recently as Sunday touting a plan to amass delegates through the late spring and make a play for the nomination, as a unity candidate, during the Democratic National Convention this summer. But those hopes were effectively dashed on Super Tuesday, when she failed to win her home state of Massachusetts, finishing third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, and mostly underperformed in a series of key states. Her departure follows those of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the latter of whom finished ahead of Warren in each of the four early state contests. Their rush to Biden, and the moderate consolidation that followed, combined with Sanders’ lock on progressive voters left Warren in a political no-man’s land. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg exited the race on Wednesday. Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed Biden on Monday. Warren, a respected progressive leader who has been fiercely critical of the former vice president and, at least until the current campaign heated up, a friend and ally of Sanders, has not yet indicated who she will support moving forward. Sanders said he spoke to Warren on Wednesday, but did not share any details from their conversation.

CNN notes that Warren came out of the starting blocks hot despite controversy surrounding her claim to have Native American ancestry. Warren would later apologize to “Native American leaders for both the DNA test and her controversial past claims.”

She ran a campaign that swore off big donor money, instead, opting for small donations from regular folks and created a level of cult-like fame among supporters with her “selfie” lines following her appearances. She was the woman with a plan for everything from how to handle policing in black communities to dealing with the coronavirus reaching global pandemic levels.

It’s most likely that Warren will pledge her support behind fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, but she’s yet to formally endorse anyone. Even though Warren’s campaign had been floundering since Iowa and completely flatlined on Super Tuesday, it’s still hard to say goodbye as I don’t think there is a plan for this.

And, because the president of the United States is a petty bitch who lives for drama, he had this to say about Warren’s exit:

Fuck this guy.