Massachusetts Police Department Further Proves Cops are Trash With Facebook Post Criticizing George Floyd After Verdict

I know this may come as a surprise, but as a rule, I don’t really respect cops. Growing up reading a lot of young adult sci-fi books and watching a lot of Star Wars has made me generally detest authoritarian assholes who gleefully celebrate and enact state violence. Cops, by and large, tend to fit that description, and a Facebook post from a Massachusetts police department that basically blamed George Floyd for his own death only further backs that assessment.



According to WCVB, the Facebook page of the Fall River Police Department posted a screenshot of a tweet that read “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be if George had done the same.” God, conservatives just can’t not fail when it comes to trying to make a point on the internet.



First, it’s a little hard to remain calm when someone shows up and immediately begins yelling at you and putting a gun in your face. Second, Floyd was handcuffed when he was killed? Also, body camera footage shown during the trial revealed he was initially calm and responsive to the officers commands while in custody?



What I’m saying is that factually, this tweet makes no fucking sense to begin with. It only further proves that cops, Republicans, and assholes nationwide don’t actually pay attention to the facts; they just believe whatever Tucker Carlson and Twitter pundits tell them.



Now of course the department issued a statement regarding the post with the customary line about how it “in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department.”



It kind of seems like it does though? The statement said that the officer who posted the tweet meant to do so from his personal account. So it does represent the opinion of an officer in the Fall River Police Department, and are we going to really sit here and act like that cop is the only one in the department who holds that opinion:

Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said that the officer responsible for the post has been transferred to an area where he won’t have any interaction with the public. An investigation into the post is currently being conducted, with disciplinary action expected to follow.

