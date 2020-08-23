Maryanne Trump Barry Describes Her Brother As the Cheating Cretin He Is in Secret Recording

Donald Trump and his sister Maryanne Trump Barry Photo : ED Jones/AFP ( Getty Images )

Everybody knows that Donald Trump is a vile human being. Anyone who pretends they don’t is lying, like the many GOP politicians who called him trash before he got elected and then completely pivoted to pretending he is a decent man worthy of the presidency.



Anyway, the Washington Post has revealed that Trump’s own sister, recently retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, was the source of much of the revelations in his niece Mary Trump’s new book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary told the Post she had secretly taped her aunt during their conversations and had in her possession over 15 hours of recording, which is how she knew that the President paid someone to take his SATs so he could get into college.

“He was a brat,” Barry can be heard saying of Trump in the tapes obtained by the Post. “I know he didn’t get into college. He went to Fordham for one year, and then he got into the University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take his exams.”

Trump’s sister added that she even remembers the name of the person who took his exam for him. Apparently this is something that rich white people in America have been doing way before Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin . How’s that for affirmative action?

Anyway, the rest of the audio clips demonstrate that Barry was appalled by her brother’s decision to hold refugees at the border last year and separate immigrant children from their families—though not appalled enough to speak out against it publicly, of course, even after her Trump quipped last year to Fox News that he might put her at the border to deal with his brown people problem.

From the Washington Post:

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said in a conversation secretly recorded by her niece, Mary L. Trump. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.” Barry, 83, was aghast at how her 74-year-old brother operated as president. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

“I mean, what they’re doing to the kids at the border,” Barry said, then added, “But he’s appealing to the base.”

Despite not saying anything critical about Trump in public since his presidency, Barry didn’t hold back on the shade in her conversations with Mary. She complained that he had often tried to take credit for her being a federal judge while the only accomplishments he has earned for himself are five bankruptcies, and added that she doesn’t want him speaking at her funeral because when their father died Donald got up and spoke all about himself.

A spokesperson for Mary Trump told The Post she started recording her aunt after she suspected Barry—along with Donald and the recently deceased Robert Trump—was in on a scheme to rob Mary and her brother out of their fair share of the family’s inheritance after their father died, making it clear that the whole family is a more than a little messy.

If that’s how they treat each other, why would they treat the American people any differently?

