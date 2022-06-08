Go Mary! On Tuesday, it was revealed that recent Billboard Icon Award winner Mary J. Blige received the key to Atlantic City!

Per ET, the multi-award winning artist was bestowed the keys by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. during the “Together We Rise” Inaugural Gala afterparty over the weekend, in which Blige was serving as hostess.

“As Mayor of the great city of Atlantic City, I saw that Atlanta gave you a day,” the mayor said, a callback to last month when the populous city dedicated Strength of a Woman Day to Blige in honor of her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit. “I’m presenting you with a key to the city.”

In a video posted to Instagram, the “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer can be seen grabbing hold to the large, gold, key and posing for photos with the mayor before enjoying the rest of the night and dancing onstage.

Blige has undoubtedly been having A MOMENT. Just last month she was listed as one of the most influential people of the year on the 2022 TIME 100 list. Prior to that, she received the Billboard Icon Award for her longstanding contributions in the music industry.

In reflecting on her legacy, rapper Nas wrote: “She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music. She has a lot more to offer, from her incredible acting career to her wine brand to the Strength of a Woman festival she just launched in Atlanta. I feel like she’s just getting started. She’s who we wanted her to be, and even more. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

Keep shining, Mary!