Just ahead of International Women’s Day, everyone’s favorite auntie, Mary J. Blige, announced her upcoming inaugural “Strength of a Woman Tour.” (I know that’s right. Go, Mary!)

Advertisement

Per a press release provided to The Root, the festival—put on in tandem with Pepsi and Live Nation—will be held over Mother’s Day weekend in Atlanta and will focus highlight areas of music, wellness, tech, beauty and financial literacy. In addition to Blige, Chaka Khan, Ella Mai, XSCAPE, City Girls, Baby Tate, Sevyn Streeter, Rubi Rose, Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson, Omeretta The Great and more are also expected to perform. Led by Blige, Vice President of MJB Inc. Nicole Jackson, and Marketing Maven Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency, the women-run, women-led event is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating women across generations and will also feature dozens of local, minority, and female-owned businesses for attendees to patronize.

Speaking on her excitement for the upcoming festival, Blige explained:

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved.”

She concluded, “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Presale tickets are available for purchase now with general sales being available on Thursday, March 10 at 10a.m. ET. For more information, head on over to www.soawfestival.com.

