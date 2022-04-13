Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is already under fire concerning his role in the ongoing efforts to overturn the 20202 presidential results, has a separate mess to worry about – claims of voter fraud. The Hill reports Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls and is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, confirmed by the State Bureau of Investigation.

North Carolina’s voter registration form asks people to list their residential address — “where you physically live.” The New Yorker published an investigation saying that in September 2020, Meadows allegedly registered to vote at a residence he had never visited. Local NBC affiliate WRAL News also reported that Meadows and his wife allegedly voted in the North Carolina election by absentee ballot.

The ballot had been mailed to a Washington DC address. As of Thursday, the couple is still registered to vote from the mobile home address of 495 McConnell Rd. in Scaly Mountain. The former owner had confirmed to WRAL News that Meadows had never visited the address, and his wife only stayed there for “a night or two.”

Macon County Board of Elections Director Melanie Thibault found records that Meadows was registered both in Virginia and North Carolina.

“What I found was that he was also registered in the state of Virginia. And he voted in a 2021 election. The last election he voted in Macon County was in 2020,” she said.

North Carolina’s Board of Elections requires state residents to “have resided [in the county in which they intend to vote] for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election”. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office referred the case to the SBI to investigate on March 17 after district attorney Ashley Welch asked the North Carolina Department of Justice to consider the matter.

From The Hill:

“The Macon County Board of Elections administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … on April 11, after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” Gannon said in a statement.