Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested to an audience in Alabama that government workers should be shot if they come knocking on their doors asking if they have been vaccinated.

In a video that was recorded during Greene’s appearance at an Alabama Federation of Republican Women event and leaked to radio host David Pakman, she told the audience that should President Joe Biden’s “police state friends” show up asking if they have been vaccinate for COVID-19 that they know how to respond.

Here is what she told them, per AL.com:



“You lucky people in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation,” Greene told the crowd, who cheered at being unvaccinated, July 23 in the Dothan Civic Center, according to footage released by liberal political talk show host David Pakman. “Well Joe Biden wants to come talk to your guys. He’s going to be siccing one of his police state friends to your front door, take down your name ... and [ask] whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.” She then suggested Alabamians would respond by firing their weapons. “What they don’t know is in the South we love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not big on strangers showing up on our front door, unfortunately,” Greene said.

It is true that Biden is, in fact, calling for door-to-door checkups, clinics at workplaces and urging employers to offer paid time off to workers to get vaccinated. Enough people aren’t being vaccinated to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Times also reports that the president’s options are few and far between:

But Mr. Biden’s options to be more aggressive are limited. As president, he can mandate that members of the military get the vaccine — a step that his administration has declined to take, in part because the drugs are still considered experimental under the emergency authorizations that the Food and Drug Administration granted last year. The Biden administration considered and rejected calls to require a federal vaccine passport, a move that some experts said would help contain the spread of the virus by allowing people to prove that they had been inoculated. And the administration last month issued guidance to federal agencies saying they should not require employees to be vaccinated. For the most part, the power lies in the hands of states, employers or private institutions.

Greene is correct that Alabama is one of the least vaccinated states in the Union. Fewer than 35 percent of its residents are vaccinated, but CNN reports those numbers are starting to improve:

On Thursday, the state’s 7-day average of vaccine doses administered per day was about 13,301 doses, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from a month prior, when the 7-day average of doses administered each day was about 7,250 doses. Alabama is among a handful of states that “are now vaccinating people at a pace not seen since April,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said at a briefing Thursday. UAB Hospital, the state’s largest, was administering more than 3,000 shots a day in the spring. A month ago, it had fallen to about 80 a day, Vanessa Davis, supervisor of the hospital’s injection clinic, told CNN. Over the last week, it’s been slightly higher, about 200 a day, she said. “(People are) getting vaccinated so they can feel normal again,” Davis said when asked what’s changing minds. Parents are worried about sending their kids back to school this fall, and some are returning to work for the first time in a year. Others just want to travel again, or they’re tired of feeling cooped up in the house, Davis said.

So, while Green is free to travel across the country and spread her lies and conspiracy theories about vaccines, people in the state of Alabama are starting to smarten up about their health and getting jabbed.

But the reality of Greene’s behavior is that she is going to get someone killed, suggesting that people respond with gun play if asked about their vaccination status. This lady is flat out dangerous and has no business in Congress, but it is a good sign that the people of Alabama are not listening to her.