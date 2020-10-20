Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

Marine General Gets Job, Uses N-Word, Loses Job in Just 3 Months

joejurado
Joe Jurado
Filed to:racism in the military
racism in the militaryracistracial slursracial slurmilitaryMarinesUnited States marine corpsMarine Generalracismn-wordthe n word
10
1
Illustration for article titled Marine General Gets Job, Uses N-Word, Loses Job in Just 3 Months
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

A Marine general has been removed from his post after using the N-word during a training session.

Advertisement

NBC News reports Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, the commanding general of the Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, was relieved of his post on Monday as an investigation was launched into his use of the slur. In a statement, the force’s commandant, Gen. David H. Berger cited “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” as to why he relieved Neary.

Over the summer, a group of marines was listening to some rap during a training session in Stuttgart when Neary approached them and commented on the music. According to officials, Neary used the N-word in reference to the music and didn’t direct it at anyone.

Advertisement

“He lost respect right there,” one Marine told Stars and Stripes, which initially broke the story. The Marine said that the group of Black, white and Latino Marines was all in shock when they heard Neary use the slur. After weeks of no action being taken, a group of Marines reported what Neary had said to Stars and Stripes.

Neary only assumed command in July, which, like, how are you gonna come into a workplace just start dropping N-bombs off jump? I’m not saying he should ever feel comfortable saying it, but he especially shouldn’t when you just got the job.

G/O Media may get a commission
10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count)
10mg CBD Gummies (22-Count)
Use the promo code ESINV25

I can’t even think of a good, funny metaphor for this situation, it’s that fucking stupid.

White people, if you like having money in your pocket, just stop saying the N-word. Seriously, it’s that easy. You stay getting paid and don’t have to worry about catching hands. It’s literally a win-win. Please, for everyone’s sake, just stop.

Advertisement

Col. James T. Iulo has assumed Neary’s command and will hold the position until a permanent replacement is found. Neary has not yet issued a comment on the situation.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Straight Black Men Are the White People of Black People

David Perdue's Mocking of Kamala Harris' Name is Turning Into the Self-Own to End All Self-Owns

Michael K. Williams Dug Deep Into His Own Generational Pain to Portray Montrose in Lovecraft Country

Gov. Ralph Northam Calls for Investigation Into Virginia Military Institute’s ‘Clear and Appalling Culture of Ongoing Structural Racism’

DISCUSSION

hyperbolic-idiot-chamber
Hyperbolic Idiot Chamber

one Marine told Stars and Stripes, which initially broke the story.

first off I had no idea stars and stripes was still a thing, second I’m surprised they would even report on a negative incident in the military.