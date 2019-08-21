During her sitdown interview with The Root, Marianne Williamson balked at suggestions that her dearth of experience in electoral politics makes her unqualified to be in the White House, saying that “Politicians are not the only people who sit around and have significant conversations about America” (00:55) and added that, “Very experienced politicians took us into Iraq. Very experienced politicians took us into Vietnam. So, there’s something more going on here (01:30).”



Williamson also discussed sexism in the 2020 presidential race and how it may be impacting how people perceive her candidacy.

“Me being a woman is not toeing the line. It’s outside the box. The box is putrid. The box is insane,” she said. “The box is dysfunctional. So the fact that I’m outside the box my thought is ‘that’s the only place to be if we’re really talking about a sustainable future (4:06).’”

At 5:20, Williamson also addressed the criticisms directed at some of her tweets and book passages and I, at 7:50, explored her stance on prescription drugs. Williamson addressed cancer and AIDS book passages that have been questioned by critics at 10:50.

We also delved into why reparations are such a priority for Williamson at 13:47 and, at 17:51, she identifies as a capitalist and how capitalism can exist without racism. And, of course, at 21:07 Williamson receives the question we ask every person running for president: Why should black people vote for you?

Advertisement

You’ll really want to hear her response to the last question!