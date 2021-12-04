This holiday season, the Queen of Christmas is back with a new jewel to add to her crown. As of December 3rd, Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, is certified diamond by the RIAA. The tune, which can be heard over shopping mall speakers starting just after Halloween night, is the first and only holiday single to earn the coveted award.

According to the press release, a song reaches diamond status upon passing ten million sales and streaming units (in the United States.) Originally released in 1994, Carey’s classic was not an instant hit. But all good things in due time right? 23 years later in 2017, the song broke into the Top 10 of the Hot 100 list, and in 2019, it finally snagged the No. 1 spot – the second holiday single to do so after ‘The Chipmunk Song’ in 1958.

“The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions,” Mariah commented. “It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

Carey also shared a post on Instagram shortly after the news broke – an image of herself holding the award glammed up under the Christmas tree like only the “Butterfly” beauty can do.

She captioned the pic simply with “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎❤️ “

“Mariah is the Queen of Christmas,” said President of the Commercial Music Group at Sony Music Entertainment, Richard Story. “Her Sony Music family congratulates her on breaking yet another record, and continuing to make history as the first and only artist to achieve this incredible milestone.”

In the midst of this milestone achievement, the 52 year old songstress still has more to celebrate. This past Friday also marked the premier of her Apple TV+ special, ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Cont inues’. The special will also feature singer Khalid, and gospel legend Kirk Franklin who are heard on Carey’s newly released single ‘Fall In Love at Christmas’.

Carey recently told People, “I love ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ because I love that it’s a departure — it’s a love song, and then it’s a spiritual song. I say, ‘We pray at this Christmastime,’ like, love is something we need to give away. Let’s give love away. It’s really trying to say that we’re in a really screwed-up place in the world. We all need grace upon grace upon grace.”

No lies told there.

You can check out ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’ on Apple TV+ with your subscription here.