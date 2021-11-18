Ahhh, finally!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

The holiday season has crept upon us once again it seems and who better to usher in the musings of merriment and Christmas cheer than Mariah Carey?

Per a press release sent to The Root, Carey is putting on her “Queen of Christmas” crown once again in an upcoming special from AppleTV+. Titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, this holiday spectacular will see Carey in her first and only performance of her new single “Fall In Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin, who will also be joining her during the festivities. Carey will also perform an all-new rendition of “Christmas( Baby Please Come Home” and celebrate her forever popular holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together!,” Carey wrote in a tweet sharing the good news.

Additionally, Mariah’s Christmas will also host exclusive interviews with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share favorite holiday moments and reflect on last year’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

I don’t know about you, and I’m probably going to lose a lot of readers with this admission but, I am definitely that person that tears down anything having to do Halloween and starts putting up Christmas decor the minute the clock strikes midnight on November 1. Call me crazy but it’s just something about fully immersing yourself into the joy and splendor of the holiday season that really decks my halls and seeing Carey pull out all the stops (as she ususally does around this time) just puts a smile on my face year after year. And hopefully it’ll put one on yours too.

Be sure to catch Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues when it debuts on AppleTV+ on Dec. 3.