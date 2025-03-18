Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak Look Booed Up at Awards Show, Spark Serious Dating Rumors. Here's The Tea

While there’s been a lot of news lately about celebrity breakups, there’s a new Hollywood couple that’s sure to get folks talking: Mariah Carey and fellow artist Anderson .Paak. And the internet has plenty to say about them!

For context, the two first sparked side eyes back in October 2024 when Carey was spotted with all smiles as she spent time with .Paak for his Halloween party in West Hollywood. Two months later, the duo was spotted again—not once but twice—this time while they were leaving dinner on two separate occasions out in Aspen. In February, .Paak noticeably posted photos of a butterfly themed room that was decked out in roses on Valentine’s Day weekend, adding more fuel to the rumors as Carey’s signature symbol is a butterfly.

Fast forward to Monday night, the “We Belong Together” singer and .Paak were yet again seen together, seated side by side at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. There to receive the Icon Award and and a star-studded tribute (which featured singers like Muni Long and Tori Kelly), Carey and .Paak looked cozy as they enjoyed the festivities. The “Come Down” singer would eventually help Carey up the stairs when it was time for to accept the award and both of them couldn’t help but show all 32 teeth during the special moment.

As photos and videos of the two being together began to make its rounds on social media, many of their fans took to X/Twitter to express their utter shock and surprise at the apparent relationship hard launch.

“I know Anderson.Paak is a VERY successful artist and musician in his own right... But goddammit, he made it to an awards show as Mariah Carey’s boyfriend! I am so happy for him, that is no easy accomplishment. Congratulations Andy, boy you made it!” wrote one user.

“Anderson.Paak & Mariah is real?! I thought y’all were playing..” said another.

“Anderson Paak always cheesing but I never seen that nigga cheese as hard as right now walking Mariah Carey on that stage,” one other user noted.

Added another, “Anderson paak and mariah carey is just so crazy to me but ykw [you know what] hell yeah.”

To be fair though, neither one of the artists have come out to confirm their romance though .Paak did file for divorce from his wife Jae Lin Chang back in January 2024. In fact, a source close to Carey reportedly told TMZ on Tuesday that their outings have more to do with an upcoming musical collaboration than an actual relationship. But we’ll leave the door open for the possibility that there may be more to their story.