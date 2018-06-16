Photo: AP

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla) posted a video of himself on his social media accounts talking about Kanye West’s new album. And it was pretty odd.



“I don’t know anything about Kanye West’s new album other than I guess he premiered it out there in Wyoming and invited a bunch of people,” Rubio said.

“He’s an interesting guy. Actually, he’s in the middle of that Pusha T and Drake fight,” he added, stumbling over his words.

Stammering, again, he says, “Drake comes from, from…”

“That whole thing is so complicated,” he said.

If this reads in a very choppy way, that is because Rubio talked that way in the video.

“Bottom line is, I haven’t heard it, but I know it’s out there,” he said. “I think it’s the first work he’s done solo in a couple of years. He’s been writing and doing other stuff. I look forward to hearing it at some point. Maybe they have it down at the White House – they got an advance copy.”

I am not sure why he posted this video in the first place. It could have been a question posed from someone during a Facebook Live. But even if that was the case, why would Rubio upload such a stammering video of himself looking clueless about hip hop?

Honestly, I am surprised he knows who Pusha T is, but that is another story.

Anyway, Twitter had fun with it:

If you want to hear Rubio’s hot take on Kanye, it’ll only waste 30 seconds of your time. Check it out below: