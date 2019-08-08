Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

A grown-ass Montana man has been arrested and charged for being hopped up on Trump dope and slamming a 13-year-old boy to the ground, head first, for the ungodly sin of wearing a hat during the playing of white America’s version of “Back Dat Azz Up.”



According to CNN, Curt James Brockway, 39, was arrested and charged with being a whole asshole, and felony assault on a minor.

Brockway told police that the incident, which took place Saturday, occurred when he walked over to the child at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in the town of Superior and asked the boy to remove his hat and that’s when the teen allegedly told the grown man, “fuck you.”

“Brockway said he then grabbed the boy by his throat, lifted him into the air, before slamming the boy into the ground, the affidavit said,” CNN reports.

Witnesses claim that Brockway’s account is mostly correct, although one woman notes that she never heard the grown man and the teen exchange words before the boy was slammed. The teen had blood coming from his ears and suffered a concussion and a fractured skull. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The child’s mother, Megan Keeler, told KPAX that she’d just dropped her son off when she got a call saying he’d been injured.

“Dude come up and grabbed him by his neck, picked him up and threw him to the ground head first,” Keeler told KPAX, CNN reports

“There was no exchange—nothing! He targeted (her son) and took him down,” she added

According to Brockway’s attorney, Lance Jasper, Brockway struggles with impulse control after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury. Jasper also calls Brockway a disabled veteran who is “uber patriotic,” and has been influenced by the rhetoric of none other than the divisive rhetoric dragon himself, Donald Trump.

The president of people who will body slam children at fairgrounds has been at the forefront of creating a divide between those who Netflix and chill with the flag and those who don’t give a fuck. The president has bashed NFL players who have kneeled during the anthem to protest the mistreatment of blacks by police. The president has also suggested jail time or loss of “citizenship for burning the American flag,” CNN reports.

Jasper said, “Curt takes that literally and views the president as the commander-in-chief and when he sees it happening, he feels he needs to do something about it.”

Brockway apparently plans to use the patriot defense after telling his lawyer, “I guess I messed up because he got hurt. But I’m a patriot,” Jasper said, CNN reports.

And, because the courts have trouble recognizing flat-out crazy, Brockway, who already has one prior arrest in 2010 for felony assault with a weapon, was released Tuesday on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court on August 14 and could face up to five years in prison. Jasper plans to present his client’s neuropsychological evaluation to the court as Brockway plans to enter a not guilty plea.

“Curt says he was given an order from the commander-in-chief to make sure people are patriotic,” Jasper said.

Apparently marching orders from the highest office in the land plus a brain injury are all that it takes for a “patriot” to go around slamming kids on their head.

Thank you, President Trump!