The man who served time in the shooting death of Yetunde Price, the eldest sister of Venus and Serena Williams, has been released after serving 12 years in a California prison.



The Daily Mail reports exclusively that Robert Maxfield, a former Southside Crips member, was released on parole from Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, Calif., on March 8, after getting his sentence cut for good behavior.

He shot and killed Price with an AK-47 during a drive-by in Compton, Calif., on Sept. 14, 2003.

Price, who shares the same mother with Venus and Serena, was not the intended target. But her senseless death is further proof that even if you are rich, the violence that plagues so many communities of color is rarely more than a stone’s throw away.

The Mail reports that Maxfield pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in April 2006 and received a 15-year sentence, but was released early due to good behavior. It reports:

Yetunde, who was 31 when she died, was the daughter of Oracene Price, Serena and Venus’ mother. She had three young children, Jeffrey, Justus and Jair, who were taken to live in Florida by their grandmother. On the night she died, Yetunde was the passenger in the SUV of her boyfriend Rolland Wormley when she was shot in the back of the head. The tragedy happened just after midnight as they drove through Compton near a suspected Crips gang drug house. … Yetunde’s boyfriend - who cops said had been the intended target - escaped unscathed.

The mail reports that Price was a registered nurse, co-owned a beauty salon with a friend and also served as a part-time personal assistant for her tennis star sisters.

According to her best friend, who was quoted by the Mail, Yetunde would speak to her younger sisters every night before they went to bed no matter where they were in the world, up until her death.

In 2016, the sisters opened a community center in Compton for victims of violence and their families called the Yetunde Price Resource Center, which tagline reads: “Committed to helping others heal.”



As of press time, there has been no comment from the Williams sisters or family.