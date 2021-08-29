Miami police apprehended a man after he violently attacked and hurled the n-word at Miami International Airport employees . The incident was captured on video, and according to Newsweek, it’s gone viral with over 2 million views.



Advertisement

Only in Dade, a Twitter account dedicated to covering Miami-Dade County, posted cellphone footage of what happened at the airport on Friday. It starts off with the maskless, unidentified man aggressively screaming and getting in the face of an airport employee before it quickly escalated to the point where the man started tossing queue stanchions at a group of workers and walking away.

However, after kicking a wet floor sign, he walked back to the group of employees he harassed and took a swing at one of them before tripping over the stanchions he knocked over just moments before.

NBC 6 in South Florida reports that Miami-Dade police said the man was a veteran in crisis and was taken from the scene to a near by hospital for treatment and evaluation. WPLG spoke to witnesses at the scene, who said they believed the man was intoxicated.

More from WPLG:

A Local 10 viewer said just before this confrontation, the man entered the women’s restroom near gate D23 and got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The viewer said the man was then denied boarding on the flight due to his aggressive and possibly Intoxicated behavior.

Advertisement

Miami International Airport responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part that it doesn’t tolerate that kind of behavior and that so far, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 3,800 “unruly behavior incidents” at airports in 2021.

Advertisement

So, there are still a lot of questions to be answered here. For starters, is this man going to face any charges for trying to take people’s heads off with metal poles simply for doing their jobs? Also, to echo the woman heard in the video, where were the police? Dude acted out quite a bit before he was ultimately taken away.

Regardless, if you know a flight attendant or any other airline or airport worker personally, buy them a drink or give them a hug or something.

Advertisement

Between this dude, Duct-Tape Guy and the 3,800 other out of control airline passengers, they need as much support as they can get.