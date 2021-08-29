Miami police apprehended a man after he violently attacked and hurled the n-word at Miami International Airport employees. The incident was captured on video, and according to Newsweek, it’s gone viral with over 2 million views.
Only in Dade, a Twitter account dedicated to covering Miami-Dade County, posted cellphone footage of what happened at the airport on Friday. It starts off with the maskless, unidentified man aggressively screaming and getting in the face of an airport employee before it quickly escalated to the point where the man started tossing queue stanchions at a group of workers and walking away.
However, after kicking a wet floor sign, he walked back to the group of employees he harassed and took a swing at one of them before tripping over the stanchions he knocked over just moments before.
NBC 6 in South Florida reports that Miami-Dade police said the man was a veteran in crisis and was taken from the scene to a near by hospital for treatment and evaluation. WPLG spoke to witnesses at the scene, who said they believed the man was intoxicated.
More from WPLG:
A Local 10 viewer said just before this confrontation, the man entered the women’s restroom near gate D23 and got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. The viewer said the man was then denied boarding on the flight due to his aggressive and possibly Intoxicated behavior.
Miami International Airport responded to the incident on Twitter, saying in part that it doesn’t tolerate that kind of behavior and that so far, the Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 3,800 “unruly behavior incidents” at airports in 2021.
So, there are still a lot of questions to be answered here. For starters, is this man going to face any charges for trying to take people’s heads off with metal poles simply for doing their jobs? Also, to echo the woman heard in the video, where were the police? Dude acted out quite a bit before he was ultimately taken away.
Regardless, if you know a flight attendant or any other airline or airport worker personally, buy them a drink or give them a hug or something.
Between this dude, Duct-Tape Guy and the 3,800 other out of control airline passengers, they need as much support as they can get.
DISCUSSION
I wanted to see the video of the police jumping on him and whooping that ass. Where’s that video? ....Oh...he’s white...so that didn’t happen? There isn’t a follow up story describing how this obviously violent white man IN AN AIRPORT wasn’t shot by some police officer for “fear of his safety/life”? Was he at least put on the no fly list, banning air travel for him for life? Wow? I’m shocked. Truly shocked. BTW, the guy who he was targeting with his aggression had the patience of a saint. After dude threw the stanchion then took a swing at me, the video would have included the police removing my foot from his ass from the continuous stomping he would have received. Hell, he even had backup toward the end with other workers there. There really treated this asshole with kid gloves. I guess we will see him in an upcoming mass shooting or another Capitol insurrection near you. Complete ridiculousness and privilege rolled into one.