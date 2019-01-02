Screenshot: Facebook (TJ Biandudi)

A viral Facebook video of a man physically assaulting a Florida Mcdonald’s employee had a happy ending when the man was arrested, after the woman generously decided to give her attacker a lifetime supply of Filet-o’-Fist sandwiches.



Facebook user TJ Biandudi posted a video he says was filmed by his mother and sister when they patronized a McDonald’s located in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Monday. The footage shows a white man, whom the St. Petersburg Police Department identified as 40-year-old Daniel Willis Taylor, allegedly upset because he wanted a straw, grabbing a young black woman named Yasmine James, yanking her over the counter that separated the two, according to the police report obtained by The Root.

“My mom and sis Kinie Biandudi recorded this today ... 🤦🏽‍♂️😩(All started because he wanted a Straw)” Biandudi wrote in the video’s caption.

The video doesn’t show if this particular McDonald’s has been serving Avengers-themed Happy Meals, because instead of cowering, Yasmine, ever the industrious young worker, decides to boost the restaurant’s hygiene rating by wiping the counter clean with the man’s spotless, balding forehead as if she had secretly gathered all of the Infinity Stones in her apron pocket.

Someone can be heard repeatedly saying “get the police.” Meanwhile, the other men on the McDonald’s crew watch helplessly, obviously astonished that their coworker was decidedly not “lovin’ it,” as their motto implies. Davis did not sustain any bodily injuries, according to the police report.

“I want her ass fired right now,” Taylor says after another employee pulled the man away.

“No, you’re finna go to jail,” yells James, the future UFC flyweight champion. “You put your hands on me first!”

“I couldn’t control you,” replies the straw man, obviously still thirsty for a large cup of deez hands. “I was just asking you a question, bitch!”

The video ends as Taylor asks for a refund, even though he had just consumed a healthy serving of multiple two-piece combos. Besides drinking a can of whoop-ass, Taylor may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report. Taylor was arrested a few hours later and charged with two counts of simple battery.

The second charge comes from witness statements and video evidence that allege Taylor, who is listed as being transient, kicked another female employee, Tateona Bell, as he was leaving.

“The victim was kicked in the stomach by the defendant and was complaining of pain,” the police report stated. “The defendant was a customer at McDonald’s, and the victim is an employee. The defendant was being escorted out of the business by management due to him battering another employee, and causing a disturbance.”

The police did not say if Yasmine James was being investigated for performing dentistry without a license, animal cruelty, or impersonation of a police officer. They also would not say if James received a citation for littering after they saw the video of her unapologetically dropping “dem thangs.” Rumors that James was promoted to a management position handling all the restaurant’s beef cannot be confirmed.

But next week, James will return to Wakanda as the keynote speaker at her alma mater, the Dora Milaje School for Wishing a Motherfucker Would.