If you plan on voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 6, the 2018 voter registration will end in less than 17 days for residents in 19 states. Here is a state-by-state guide for the voter registration deadlines according to Vote.org, Headcount and each state’s Secretary of State.

Alabama

In-Person: You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center.

You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center. By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Monday, Oct. 22.

You can download this form to register by mail until Monday, Oct. 22. Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 22.

Alaska

In-Person: You can register in person until Sunday, Oct. 7.

You can register in person until Sunday, Oct. 7. By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Sunday, Oct. 7.

You can download this form to register by mail until Sunday, Oct. 7. Online: You can register here until Sunday, Oct. 7.

Arizona

In-Person: You can register at a county recorder’s office until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register at a county recorder’s office until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

California

In-Person: You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center.

You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center. By Mail: To request a paper voter registration application be mailed to you, please call (800) 345-VOTE(8683) or email Elections Division staff by Monday, Oct. 22.

To request a paper voter registration application be mailed to you, please call (800) 345-VOTE(8683) or email Elections Division staff by Monday, Oct. 22. Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 22.

If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot in person at your County Elections Office at any time up to and including Election Day. Your provisional ballot will be counted when your County Elections Official verifies your voter registration.

Conditional registration may also be available in County Elections satellite offices and vote centers.

Colorado

In-Person: You can register on Election Day.

You can register on Election Day. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 29

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 29 Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 29.

You can register and cast a ballot up through Election Day by appearing in-person at a Voter Service and Polling Center during the Early Voting period or on Election Day.

Connecticut

In-Person: You can register in person until Tuesday, Oct. 30.

You can register in person until Tuesday, Oct. 30. By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Tuesday, Oct. 30.

You can download this form to register by mail until Tuesday, Oct. 30. Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 30.

If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still register to vote in person at the office of your local Election Office on Election Day.

Delaware

In-Person: You can register in person until Saturday, Oct. 13.

You can register in person until Saturday, Oct. 13. By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Saturday, Oct. 13.

You can download this form to register by mail until Saturday, Oct. 13. Online: You can register here until Saturday, Oct. 13.

District of Columbia

In-Person: You can register in person on election day with proof of residency.

You can register in person on election day with proof of residency. By Mail: You can register by mail with this form as long as it is received by 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

You can register by mail with this form as long as it is received by 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Online: You can register here until 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Florida

In-Person: You can register in person at a tax collectors office, drivers license office or voters office until Tuesday, Oct. 9. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can register until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

You can register in person at a tax collectors office, drivers license office or voters office until Tuesday, Oct. 9. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can register until 5 p.m. Nov. 2. By Mail: Twenty nine days before Election Day. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can fill out this form until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Twenty nine days before Election Day. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can fill out this form until 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Georgia

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Hawaii

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Idaho

In-Person: You can register until Election Day. (You must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day.)

You can register until Election Day. (You must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day.) By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12.

Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12. Online: You can register here until Thursday, Oct. 12.

Illinois

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Indiana

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form [PDF] to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form [PDF] to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Iowa

In-Person: You can register until Saturday, Oct. 27.

You can register until Saturday, Oct. 27. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22 Online: You can register here until Saturday, Oct. 27.

Kansas

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Kentucky

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 22

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 22 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Louisiana

In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 15.

You can register until Monday, Oct. 15. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 15

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 15 Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 15.

Maine

In-Person: You can register until Election Day.

You can register until Election Day. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: N/A

Maryland

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Massachusetts



In-person: You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17.



You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17. Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Michigan

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: N/A

Minnesota

In-Person: You can register on Election Day.

You can register on Election Day. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Mississippi

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: N/A (It’s Mississippi)

Missouri

In-person: You can also register until Wednesday, Oct. 10.



You can also register until Wednesday, Oct. 10. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 10. Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Montana

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: N/A

Nebraska

In-Person: You can register until Friday, Oct. 26.

You can register until Friday, Oct. 26. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 19

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 19 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Nevada

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

New Hampshire

In-Person: You can register on Election Day

You can register on Election Day By Mail: Contact your local election official to request a voter registration form, then fill it out and mail it back. The deadline to register to vote by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Contact your local election official to request a voter registration form, then fill it out and mail it back. The deadline to register to vote by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 24. Online: N/A

New Jersey



In-Person: You can register until Oct. 16.

You can register until Oct. 16. By Mail: Download one of these forms to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download one of these forms to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: N/A

New Mexico

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

New York

In-Person: You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12.

You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12.

Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12. Online: You can register here until Thursday, Oct. 12.

North Carolina

In-Person: You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12.

You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, October 12.

Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, October 12. Online: N/A

North Dakota

There is no voter registration in North Dakota. You just show up and vote.

Ohio

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Oklahoma

In-Person: You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12.

You can register until Thursday, Oct. 12. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12.

Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12. Online: You can register here until Thursday, Oct. 12.

Oregon

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.



You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Pennsylvania

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Rhode Island



In-Person: You can register until Sunday, Oct. 7.

You can register until Sunday, Oct. 7. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Sunday, Oct. 7.

Download this form to register by mail before Sunday, Oct. 7. Online: You can register here until Sunday, Oct. 7.

South Carolina

In-Person: You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17.

You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17. Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.

South Dakota

In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 22.

You can register until Monday, Oct. 22. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22.

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22. Online: N/A

Tennessee

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Texas

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: N/A

Utah

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 30.

You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 30. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Vermont

In-Person: You can register up until Election Day. (Note that late registration is closed from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. the day before Election Day.)

You can register up until Election Day. (Note that late registration is closed from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. the day before Election Day.) By Mail: Download this form to register by Election Day.



Download this form to register by Election Day. Online: You can register here until Election Day. But if you register online the day before the election or on Election Day, your application may not be processed and your name may not appear on the checklist and you may be asked to fill out another application at the polls. To be sure your name appears on the checklist, please register by the Friday before the election.

Virginia

In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 15.



You can register until Monday, Oct. 15. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 15.

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 15. Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 15.

Washington

In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 29.

You can register until Monday, Oct. 29. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 8.

Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 8. Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 8.

West Virginia

In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.



You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16

Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16 Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Wisconsin

In-Person: You can register on Election Day.

You can register on Election Day. By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17. Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Wyoming