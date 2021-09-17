While I might be terrible at more things than a scientific calculator can count, the one thing I’m exceptional at is giving gifts. My mother once taught me many moons ago that creating moments for our loved ones is always better than merely lavishing them with material possessions, so I always make it a point to go for the gusto and do exactly that. Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson received the same lesson once upon a time because LORD JESUS did that man bring it for his 30th anniversary.

Essence reports that to commemorate their decades-long union, he—nah, I’ll just let Essence explain it:

He made her believe they were just going to get dinner, and they did, enjoying an eight-course meal at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. But the night culminated in an epic private concert put on by no other than Frankie Beverly & Maze. The couple literally sat in front of the stage in the Wilshire’s beloved ballroom—but not for long. They got up and proceeded to dance together to their favorite songs, even doing the electric slide at one point to “Joy and Pain.”

A PRIVATE CONCERT FROM FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE?!!?!?

Do you know how broke I feel right now?!



“Last night was amazing!!!” Cookie shared on Instagram. “When your husband says we’re going to dinner to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary, I had NO IDEA what to expect, just the two of us, with an incredible eight-course meal followed by Frankie Beverly & Maze!!!! They are our favorite, the soundtrack to our lives and the best surprise I could have imagined!!! Grateful for everyone who was apart [sic] of this amazing evening. Earvin, thank you for a beautiful evening and can’t wait to electric slide with you another 30 years😘😍🥰”

LOOK AT THIS SHIT!!!



I WANNA MARRY MAGIC!!!

On his own Instagram account, the three-time NBA MVP took the time to thank his team for helping him to execute such a wonderful surprise. He also shared videos of the delicious feast that he and Cookie indulged in—another timely reminder of how poor my Chick-fil-A and I are—and expressed his devotion and gratitude to the woman who’s been there for him at both his highest highs and lowest lows.

“Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life,” he wrote. “Ever [sic] since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978 I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman.”

He continued, “Thank you for your love, support, dedication, loyalty, trust, and for believing in my dreams. You play a big role in helping all of my dreams come true! I thank you honey for guiding me back to the church, strengthening my love for the Lord, and finding us an amazing pastor, Bishop Blake, at our church home West Angeles COGIC. You are my everything, I love you!! Thank you for 30 years and I look forward to 30 more!”

Whew. Don’t nothing hit like Black love, y’all.



Congrats again to Magic and Cookie for their beautiful union. However, if things don’t work out, Magic you already know who to hit up if you need a private concert buddy.

