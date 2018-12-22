Screenshot: Amazon

While the grassroots online campaign We the People Will Fund the Wall—noted for their innate ability to adore nachos while simultaneously hating Mexican people, as well keep a running total of all of their black friends—has raised over $14 million (and counting) in their quest to Make America Caucasian Again, it turns out that their fundraising efforts might all be for naught.

Because according to the NY Post, the government might not even be allowed to dip into that $14 million (and counting) collection plate.

﻿According to the Treasury Department, general donations to the feds are directed to a “Gifts to the United States” fund, set aside for “general use” by the federal government or “budget needs.”

Specific federal agencies can’t touch this funding without a congressional appropriation. Some agencies can accept gifts directly for earmarked purposes, but it was not clear if the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the borders, was among them.

As of Saturday morning, 241,601 assholes had donated an astonishing $14,757,675 in order to fulfill our Commander-in-Tweet’s wildest wet dreams of xenophobia.

And just in case you thought the money was being raised for any other purpose, Brian Kolfage—a Purple Heart recipient and creator of the GoFundMe campaign in question—makes his intentions explicitly clear:

Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still. As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.

Unfortunately for these insidious generous souls, GoFundMe’s terms of service prohibit “not using funds for their stated purpose”. So in the event the DHS just Kanye shrugs at this exorbitant donation, guess who’s getting racist ass refunds for Christmas?

But in the event that happens, hopefully they get their money back sooner than everyone who’s donated to Dr. Umar’s school.