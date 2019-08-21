Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

The fall for lying white men from the Trump administration is never really a fall. In fact, the “fall” is really just a series of shitty interviews in which the former White House employee laughs about the lies he told or basically sells himself as a Trump oracle, offering insight into the president’s darkest thoughts.



So, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the white man who started his White House career with a blatant lie about the president’s inauguration crowd size, will compete in the next season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.



According to the Hill, Spicer reportedly turned down the opportunity to dance on nationally-known dance on the off-beat contest shortly after leaving the White House in July 2017.



But America has a way of forgiving mediocre white men who’ve made a career of being barely decent. Instead of being publicly shamed for being a White House pariah who consistently lied to the American public, Spicer got the opportunity to joke about his nervousness in competing as a dancer.



During the unveiling of the cast on Good Morning America, Spicer raised his hand when the host asked of the contestants which ones were already having second thoughts.



And because Spicer has successfully worked America over, DWTS host Tom Bergeron “joked that Spicer would be in charge of assessing audience size on the show, a reference to Spicer’s claim while press secretary that President Trump had ‘the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,’” the Hill reports.



Spicer later added that he “screwed up” with the inaccurate remark. Nah, bitch, you lied and then argued that shit down as if it were the truth. Spicer was snippy and volatile, just like the man he served. He was indignant and confrontational when the press called out his lies and in the end, his fall is starring on a dancing television show, because the fall for deplorable white men will never truly be a fall.

Spicer will be joined by one of Trump’s beloved blacks, former NFL star Ray Lewis, Netflix’s Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, “former NBA star Lamar Odom, former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country superstar Lauren Alaina, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, actress Kate Flannery, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, and Bachelorette Hannah Brown,” the Hill reports.

The new season premieres September 26.