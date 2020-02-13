Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Luke's Game of Love: Watch Musician Luke James Talk Love, Sex and Attraction

Felice León
Luke James
First things first: don’t call singer-songwriter Luke James a thirst trap.

“I honestly think I’m a goofball and people don’t know that about me. I play it well.” The Grammy-nominated singer continued, “I’m not doing anything on purpose. It’s all in your head. If I’m a thirst trap, it’s all in your head.”

OK, okay. But we still had to ask the thirst-trap-adjacent singer to indulge us with a few more questions:

What’s the best song to make love to?

What do you wear to bed?

What’s your favorite feature on a love interest?

Watch Luke James talk love, sex and attraction in the video above.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

