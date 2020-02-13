Luke's Game of Love: Watch Musician Luke James Talk Love, Sex and Attraction

First things first: don’t call singer-songwriter Luke James a thirst trap.
“I honestly think I’m a goofball and people don’t know that about me. I play it well.” The Grammy-nominated singer continued, “I’m not doing anything on purpose. It’s all in your head. If I’m a thirst trap, it’s all in your head.”
OK, okay. But we still had to ask the thirst-trap-adjacent singer to indulge us with a few more questions:
What’s the best song to make love to?
What do you wear to bed?
What’s your favorite feature on a love interest?
Watch Luke James talk love, sex and attraction in the video above.