Louisville Police Chief Fired After It Was Revealed the Officers' Body Cameras Were Turned Off During David McAtee Shooting

Louisville, like many American cities this last week, was the site of multiple protests against police brutality. The city was marching for both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT was killed after Louisville police entered her home with a “no-knock” warrant and opened fire.



On Monday, The Root reported that David McAtee was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard during a protest on Sunday night. LMPD alleged that while trying to disperse a crowd, one of the protestors fired shots at them. LMPD returned fire and in the McAtee was shot and killed during the exchange.

Now, NBC News reports that the Louisville Chief of Police Steve Conrad has been fired after it was revealed that the body cameras of the officers involved in the incident were not turned on. Additional audio and video of the incident will be released. Conrad was only weeks away from retirement. Officers have been required to wear body cameras since the March shooting death of Taylor. Gov. Andy Beshear has asked Kentucky State Police to carry out an independent investigation into the incident.

Sunday was the fourth night of protests in the city and ended with over 40 people being arrested. Several people were shot at a protest last Thursday though law enforcement was not involved in that incident. The two officers involved in the shooting who didn’t activate their cameras have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.