Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron might be on the campaign trail for the 2023 governor race, but some people aren’t even sold on his current job. The Louisville chapter of the NAACP is calling for Cameron to resign immediately, “for failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor,” the Kentucky Courier-Journal notes.

If Cameron decides to stay at his post, the NAACP will make an additional bid for the attorney general to be impeached. The group’s criticism hinges on the fact that Cameron elected not to charge the four officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a botched-no knock warrant attempt in March of 2020. The department of justice would later bring federal charges against the officers for violating Taylor’s rights.

From the Kentucky Courier-Journal:

“The recent federal indictments of four Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing has highlighted, demonstrated, and proven the insufficiency of the state investigation led by the Attorney General of the Commonwealth and an absence of an understanding of the Commonwealth’s criminal laws,” the NAACP said in a press release.

NAACP President Raoul Cunningham acknowledged that it was a difficult decision to call for Cameron’s job, but his Blackness doesn’t absolve him from accountability.

“Although he is the first African American to be elected to a statewide office, that does not exclude him from his responsibility to the entire community ,” Cunningham said. “Nor does it exclude him from fairness and equality. And we do not think that he possessed that in his decision.”

For those hoping Cameron will get impeached, the Courier-Journal points out it would be very rare for that to happen. Three grand jurors involved in the Breonna Taylor case had already filed a petition for the attorney general to be removed in January of 2021.