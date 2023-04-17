Louisiana Woman Holds the Record for Largest Afro

Look out, Angela Davis. There’s a woman in Louisiana out here rocking an afro that could give the entire Jackson 5 a run for their money. Aevin Dugas currently holds the Guinness record for the largest afro on a living female.



Dugas first earned the title in 2010. Back then, her afro measured four feet, four inches in circumference. Now, 13 years later, her beautiful head of hair has grown to a stunning 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide and 5.41 inches in circumference. The 47-year-old says she’s been growing her fro for 24 years, a journey which started with a desire to stop using chemical straighteners and rock her natural hair.

“I didn’t decide to grow an afro as much as I decided to go natural,” Dugas told the folks at Guinness in an interview.

Scrolling through Dugas’ Instagram feed is a treat, full of creative braids, buns, updos— and of course, her picked out fro. And while her hair is certainly a showstopper, Dugas says it takes a lot of work to maintain, including frequent trims and conditioning treatments.

“I started doing hot oil treatments…or ‘oiling’ my hair with butters that I make before I shampoo, condition and style, and that’s at least every seven days,” she told Guinn ess. “Plus, I’m careful when handling the ends of my hair because those are the most delicate and oldest parts. I try to do styles that keep my ends hidden. That helps a lot.”

Although she doesn’t mind the stares and questions she gets when she’s out and about, Dugas says it’s absolutely never ok to touch her hair. That is, unless you want to get cussed out.

“I’ve learned to just give them a little pop on the hand with a few words of choice. I won’t repeat them here,” she said.