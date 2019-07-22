Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

A Louisiana police officer—who when he isn’t manning the streets—apparently has time to post threatening messages about elected officials on social media.



Officer Charlie Rispoli took time out of his day to write a Facebook post suggesting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot; he also noted that the Democratic congresswoman from New York is a “vile idiot.”

“This vile idiot needs a round,” Rispoli wrote on social media and probably figured no one would read it because it was only on social media. In case anyone was wondering what Rispoli meant by “a round,” the officer kindly cleared that up as well, posting: “And I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” NOLA.com reports, in reference to Ocasio-Cortez’s time as a bartender.

Rispoli has been a member of the Gretna, La., police force since 2005.

“The department’s Police Chief Arthur Lawson told the local news site that the post was ‘disturbing’ and appeared to violate the department’s social media policy,” Newsweek reports.

Lawson also noted that he didn’t think the post was an actual threat against the congresswoman, but he didn’t explain how it wasn’t, and he reportedly claimed that he would deal with the situation.

“Whether you agree or disagree with the message of these elected officials and how frustrated you may or may not get, this certainly is not the type of thing that a public servant should be posting,” Lawson said.

Newsweek notes that Rispoli’s suggestion that Ocasio-Cortez needs a round that wasn’t served in a bar—which, for those in the slow lane, means for her to be shot and the police chief doesn’t believe is an actual threat—was all linked to a fake news story from a website called Taters Gonna Tate titled: “Ocasio-Cortez On the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much.’”

The story was clearly fake and Newsweek reports that the article had a “watermark clearly stating the content is satire. Snopes.com has also debunked the story, as ‘false.’”

Of course they did, because Taters Gonna Tate is no Wall Street Journal.

Rispoli reportedly removed the post and took his entire Facebook page down after realizing that he’d not only made a huge ass of himself but he’d threatened a congresswoman (well, his chief doesn’t believe he did, but I don’t know when or where offering someone a non-alcohol-related “round” is a joke.)

